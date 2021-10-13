BP (NYSE:BP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.52

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 2018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in BP by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BP by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BP by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

