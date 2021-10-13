OSB Group (LON:OSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $520.50

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520.50 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 170050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 509.50 ($6.66).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSB. Barclays lifted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 498 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 479.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

