PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.41

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 138.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.