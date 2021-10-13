Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $304.99

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $304.99 and last traded at $303.74, with a volume of 649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.15 and a 200 day moving average of $248.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Signature Bank by 29.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 99.9% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

