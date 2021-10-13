Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $203.20

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 203.20 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 204.60 ($2.67), with a volume of 112060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.20 ($2.68).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MONY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

