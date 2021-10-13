Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,800 shares, an increase of 481.2% from the September 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.43. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00). The company had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 121.24%. Research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 322.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.