First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FIV opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 55,663 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 311,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 49.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.