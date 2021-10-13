Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and NGL principally in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is based in DENVER. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,242,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,112,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

