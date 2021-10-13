Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BNZL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,671.43 ($34.90).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,443 ($31.92) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,570.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,464.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.