Barclays Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 215 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 224 ($2.93).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 175.90 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.03.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

