Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,448 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JET has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,151.64 ($119.57).

JET stock opened at GBX 5,506 ($71.94) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a market cap of £11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,298.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,572.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

