Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Hold Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.09.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.