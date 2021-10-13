Jefferies Financial Group Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $86.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMA. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $83.65 on Monday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.