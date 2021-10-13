Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DKILY stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

