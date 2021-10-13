Scotiabank Boosts Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFPUF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price target (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of CFPUF stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

