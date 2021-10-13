Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FQVTF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

FQVTF opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

