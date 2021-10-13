Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

