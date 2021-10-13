Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRAD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $21.65 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

