Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Wedbush started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 175,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,698,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,916,000 after purchasing an additional 175,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

