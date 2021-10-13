Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.33.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$21.86.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

