MarketAxess Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,490 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,654% compared to the average volume of 142 put options.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 382.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $397.80 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $397.51 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.08 and a 200-day moving average of $465.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

