S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday.

ETR SANT opened at €21.22 ($24.96) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.16. S&T has a 52 week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 52 week high of €24.20 ($28.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

