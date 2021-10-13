Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €109.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.10 ($102.47) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.44 ($115.82).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €77.90 ($91.65) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

