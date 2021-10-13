Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $131.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $116.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.
Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $111.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.69.
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
