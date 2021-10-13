Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $131.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $116.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $111.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

