Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE:NLC opened at C$6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 31.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$883.41 million and a PE ratio of 68.68. Neo Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$6.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.40.
About Neo Lithium
Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.