Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on ON (NYSE:ONON)

Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ONON. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.
NYSE ONON opened at $30.54 on Monday. ON has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $40.80.
