Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on ON (NYSE:ONON)

Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ONON. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

NYSE ONON opened at $30.54 on Monday. ON has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ON stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

