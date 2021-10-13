Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.98 ($31.74).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of EPA:GLE opened at €28.29 ($33.28) on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.28.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.