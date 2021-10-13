HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $4.90 on Monday. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $40,595,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,062,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,808,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

