Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Oct 13th, 2021

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

