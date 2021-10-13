Copper Mountain Mining’s (CMMC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMMC. TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.00.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$3.24 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$680.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.58.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,099,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,344,091.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,400 shares of company stock worth $1,145,007.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.