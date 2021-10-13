Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.20.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$23.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$17.24 and a one year high of C$29.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

