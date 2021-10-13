Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Cormark reissued their buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.80.

TSE LAC opened at C$30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$36.60.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

