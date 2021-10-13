Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

ATZAF opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

