Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report sales of $469.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $488.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.16 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $376.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

