Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.57 and traded as high as C$5.38. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 650,319 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82. The company has a market cap of C$375.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.64.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. Analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 124,852 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

