Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.57 and traded as high as C$5.38. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 650,319 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82. The company has a market cap of C$375.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.64.
In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 124,852 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.
About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.