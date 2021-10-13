iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.58

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.58 and traded as low as $108.66. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares last traded at $108.90, with a volume of 5,426,117 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

