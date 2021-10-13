iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.58

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.58 and traded as low as $108.66. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares last traded at $108.90, with a volume of 5,426,117 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
