Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in September

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 640,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
Alfa Company Profile
Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.