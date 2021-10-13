AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 911.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.