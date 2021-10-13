Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Plans to Raise $376 Million in October 21st IPO

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) expects to raise $376 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, October 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 20,300,000 shares at $17.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Portillo’s Inc. generated $496.3 million in revenue and $25.4 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $1.3 billion.

Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, Baird, UBS Investment Bank and William Blair acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Guggenheim Securities, Stifel, Loop Capital Markets and Ramirez & Co. Inc. were co-managers.

Portillo’s Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Portillo’s serves iconic Chicago street food through high-energy, multichannel restaurants designed to ignite the senses and create a memorable dining experience. Since our founding in 1963 in a small trailer which Dick Portillo called “The Dog House,” Portillo’s has grown to become a treasured brand with a passionate (some might say obsessed) nationwide following. Our diverse menu features all-American favorites such as Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, chopped salads, burgers, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cake and milkshakes. We create a consumer experience like no other by combining the best attributes of fast casual and quick service concepts with an exciting energy-filled atmosphere and restaurant model capable of generating tremendous volumes. Nearly all of our restaurants were built with double lane drive-thrus and have been thoughtfully designed with a layout that accommodates a variety of access modes including dine-in, carryout / curbside, delivery and catering in order to quickly and efficiently serve our guests. As of June 27, 2021, we owned and operated 67 Portillo’s restaurants across nine states. “.

Portillo’s Inc. was founded in 2021 and has 4600 employees. The company is located at 2001 Spring Road, Suite 400 Oak Brook, IL 60523 and can be reached via phone at (630) 954-3773 or on the web at http://www.portillos.com/.

