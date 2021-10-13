Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the September 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Accor has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCYY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

