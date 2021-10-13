Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Down 91.0% in September

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AABVF stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Aberdeen International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

