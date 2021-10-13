Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Down 91.0% in September

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AABVF stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Aberdeen International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
