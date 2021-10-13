TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$155.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$162.00 to C$155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$154.00.

X stock opened at C$132.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$137.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.09. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.1899994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.64%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

