Suncor Energy’s (SU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.12.

SU opened at C$29.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.36. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.70.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

