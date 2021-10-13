Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.05 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $529.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barings BDC by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

