HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $750.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.32.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $758.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.24. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $283.87 and a 12-month high of $814.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.67 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

