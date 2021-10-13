Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $45.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

