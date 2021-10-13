Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%.
NYSE ACI opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $34.09.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.
