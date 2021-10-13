Analyzing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alphabet and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 28.57% 27.87% 19.65% Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Momentive Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 9.97 $40.27 billion $58.61 46.56 Momentive Global $375.61 million 9.33 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -36.55

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 38 0 2.97 Momentive Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alphabet currently has a consensus target price of $2,899.16, suggesting a potential upside of 6.24%. Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Alphabet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet beats Momentive Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.