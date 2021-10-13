Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) – B. Riley reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.64. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

