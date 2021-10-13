Financial Analysis: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -9.54% -28.41% -25.84% Canaan 5.55% 1.79% 0.83%

20.8% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Canaan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 193.64 -$7.79 million N/A N/A Canaan $68.61 million 14.91 -$32.96 million N/A N/A

Ideal Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canaan.

Volatility & Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.42, indicating that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ideal Power and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideal Power currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.46%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Canaan.

Summary

Canaan beats Ideal Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

